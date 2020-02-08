2020 presidential election

Andrew Yang: It's a mistake to think Trump is 'the cause of all our problems'

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang says Democrats are making a mistake when they act like President Donald Trump is "the cause of all our problems."

Yang said during the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday night that Trump is "a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades."

Yang says Democrats need to instead work on "treating the disease" by tackling issues such as automation of jobs and corporations like Amazon that have avoided paying federal income tax.

He pointed to swing states like Iowa and Ohio that Trump captured in 2016, saying, "These communities are seeing their way of live get blasted into smithereens."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatedemocrats2020 presidential electionandrew yang
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Hampshire Democratic debate coverage on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Sanders says he's evolved on gun control issues during Dem debate
Klobuchar hammers Buttigieg over Senate impeachment comments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Store clerk killed in Park Manor shooting, robbery
Man shot, paralyzed girl, 13, in Gary after she refused him sex: police
15 injured, 1 critically, in CTA bus crash with car in Austin
'Trunk music': The day the world changed for the Chicago mob
New Hampshire Democratic debate coverage on ABC: WATCH LIVE
Fact Check: Democratic debate in New Hampshire
Mather High School investigating 3 allegations of inappropriate conduct with students
Show More
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Maple Tree Inn reopens in Homewood with almost full original staff
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasingly cloudy, snow to the south
Sex trafficking sting operation nabs 4 men in McHenry County
Hiplet Ballerinas Combine Hip-Hop and Ballet
More TOP STORIES News