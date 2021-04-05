u.s. & world

Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban

By Andrew DeMillo, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

NC mom against proposed bill banning trans girls from playing female sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The Republican Legislature could still enact the measure, since it only takes a simple majority to override a governor's veto in Arkansas.

Hutchinson's veto follow pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

It was the latest measure targeting transgender people that easily advanced in the Arkansas Legislature and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee's governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity.

Hutchinson recently signed a measure allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections, a law that opponents have said could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsarkansashealthlgbtqtransgenderu.s. & worldhealth caresports
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
IL teacher on leave after allegedly posting sex video on SnapChat
WI COVID vaccine expands to everyone 16 and up
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'This is a tragedy': Mayor Lightfoot, Supt. Brown give update on police fatal shooting of boy, 13
Chicago State University, Gallagher Way vaccination sites open
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
IL teacher on leave after allegedly posting sex video on SnapChat
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Drunk Oak Lawn man charged for fatally hitting Hometown police lieutenant: police
Show More
Bellwood man charged in relative's stabbing death with 'samurai knife'
Delphi Murders: Reward in 2017 killings of 2 IN teens grows to $325K
WI COVID vaccine expands to everyone 16 and up
Arson blamed for new string of Hegewisch garage fires: CPD
Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight
More TOP STORIES News