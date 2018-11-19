POLITICS

Former President Barack Obama in Chicago Monday for foundation's summit

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama will be in town Monday for the second summit of the Obama Foundation.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will be in town Monday for the second summit of the Obama Foundation.

Organizers said this year's event brings together more than 650 young people from Chicago and all over the world. The theme is "common hope, uncommon stories."

"What you will hear from all of these hundreds is the hope of them engaging in community-based work, not top down, but bottom up...listening very deeply to what they need and then helping them, so that's the commonality of the hopes. The uncommon stories is that your story and my story, very, very different, but there are common links," said Obama Foundation CEO David Simas.

Organizers also will discuss what's to come for the foundation in 2019, including with the Obama Presidential Center.

The Chicago City Council unanimously approved a use agreement for the center last month.

For more information on the summit, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamaobama foundationChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
'MAGA' building blocks encourage kids to 'Build the Wall'
Democrat Gillum ends campaign for Fla. governor
Trump says written responses go to Mueller team next week
Pritzker campaign asks for dismissal of racial discrimination suit
More Politics
Top Stories
Woman sexually assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Gresham
Bears beat Vikings 25-20, tighten grip on NFC North
3 injured in Dan Ryan crash involving semi-trailer, leaking tanker
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold and cloudy Monday
Girl, 13, missing from Sheridan Park
Injunction requested after Simeon football team loses to Nazareth
Missing Lyons man found fatally stabbed in trunk of car
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Show More
Parishioner kicked out of South Side church for dressing in drag
Thanksgiving travel guide for drivers
22-year-old man fatally shot in West Town
Crystal Lake family sues after district seeks to move blind, autistic girl to new school
More News