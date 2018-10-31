CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama will be back in his hometown on Sunday, just days ahead of the midterm election.
Obama will be appearing at the UIC Pavilion, 525 South Racine Avenue, at 3 p.m. The former president will be campaigning for Democrats like gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul and congressional candidates Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.
He will also attend a rally at the Genesis Center in Gary Indiana on Sunday.
