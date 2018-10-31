POLITICS

Former President Barack Obama returning to Chicago for rally Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Former President Barack Obama will be back in his hometown on Sunday, just days ahead of the midterm election. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will be back in his hometown on Sunday, just days ahead of the midterm election.

Obama will be appearing at the UIC Pavilion, 525 South Racine Avenue, at 3 p.m. The former president will be campaigning for Democrats like gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, attorney general candidate Kwame Raoul and congressional candidates Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood.

He will also attend a rally at the Genesis Center in Gary Indiana on Sunday.

For information on the candidates for the 2018 midterm election, visit our Meet the Candidates page. For information on polling places and on how to vote, visit our 2018 Voter Guide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarack obamaelection 2018electionvotingChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vote 2018: Election Information for Voting in Illinois
Vote 2018: Meet the Candidates
POLITICS
14th Amendment: Trump plans to order end of birthright citizenship
Suburban Cook County sets record for early voting in 2018 midterm
Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics in tweets
New Rauner ad resorts to name calling
More Politics
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke appears in court for first time since conviction
Man maced, robbed inside River North hotel room
'Day care fight club' Teachers cheer as kids beat each other
Mom defends why she abandoned kids, ages 9 and 19 months, on side of road
Brother says couple died in Yosemite fall while taking a selfie
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Halloween costume contest
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Help kids with food allergies have a happy, safe Halloween
Show More
91-year-old woman goes trick-or-treating for first time
Chicago charter school teachers vote to authorize strike
Sheriff's office places 'No Trick-or-Treat' signs at sex offenders' homes
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless woman lying on mattress, police say
More News