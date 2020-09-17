Coronavirus

AG Bill Barr under fire over comparison of COVID-19 lockdowns to slavery

By Eric Tucker
WASHINGTON -- Attorney General William Barr drew sharp condemnation Thursday for comparing lockdown orders during the coronavirus pandemic to slavery.

In remarks Wednesday night at Hillsdale College in Michigan, Barr had called the lockdown orders the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history" since slavery.

Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the No. 3 House Democratic leader, told CNN that Barr's remarks were "the most ridiculous, tone-deaf, God-awful things I've ever heard" because they wrongly equated human bondage with a measure aimed at saving lives.

"Slavery was not about saving lives. It was about devaluing lives," Clyburn said. "This pandemic is a threat to human life."

This is not the first occasion that Barr has condemned stay-at-home orders.

He has previously said that some orders were " disturbingly close to house arrest," and the Justice Department sent letters to several states warning that some of their virus-related restrictions might be unlawful. Prosecutors also filed statements of interest in several civil cases challenging some of the restrictions.

EMBED More News Videos

Attorney General William Barr sat down for an exclusive interview with ABC News Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsattorney generalcoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
IL reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Indiana reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Can eyeglasses really protect against COVID-19?
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of carrying murdered girlfriend's body in luggage appears in court
Southport Lanes closing doors to Lakeview bowling, billiards hall
Families rally, demand justice for victims in front of Foxx's office in Loop
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
What Halloween could look like during the pandemic
IL reports 2,056 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Mexican Independence Day celebrations cause downtown gridlock
Show More
Lincoln Park Zoo to hold annual ZooLights celebration this winter
Indiana reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Former DCFS worker who oversaw AJ Freund case pleads not guilty
Jefferson Park 'Back the Blue' rally draws hundreds of supporters, counter-protest
Chicago Weather: Sunny, breezy, much cooler
More TOP STORIES News