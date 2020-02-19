Rod Blagojevich sentence commuted: Before-and-after videos show former Illinois governor's family reunion at home after over 7 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5947867" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, family speak at Chicago home after prison sentence commuted by President Trump.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's been more than seven years since former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was last seen photographed with his family.He reunited with former Illinois First Lady Patti Blagojevich and their two daughters after his prison sentence was commuted Tuesday."Annie, our younger daughter, was eight years old when I left. She was about this high. Now she's 16 and now she has her driver's license, and she's doing good in school. She plays the piano, and we're very proud of her too," Blagojevich said during a press conference outside their Ravenswood Manor home on Wednesday.He later remarked, "My baby's growing up so fast."Patti Blagojevich championed her husband's release and made frequent pleas on television, hoping President Trump would hear her cries for clemency.The push began when the convicted governor lost his final appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court in April 2018.In June of 2018, the possibility of the former governor being released gained traction when President Trump mentioned that he was considering it.The President said Tuesday he saw Patti on television lobbying for her husband's release."We know that President Trump is a kind man and he's compassionate, he's always been kind to my family," Patti said at the time.Patti has maintained that her husband deserves to be home with their two girls, their oldest now in her 20s and their youngest is 16.Patti Blagojevich was seen with her husband at a press conference Wednesday morning outside the family's Ravenswood Manor home for the first time since her husband's sentence was commuted.The former governor stood alongside his wife and two children as he thanked President Donald Trump for giving his daughters "their father back."The previous day, Patti's sister, former Chicago alderman Deb Mell, spoke and said her sister was "elated" at the news but would not be addressing the media for quite some time."She's working on logistics, but obviously very happy," Mell said. "I mean, I'm shaking, it's crazy."Some neighbors who have endured the media scrutiny for years said they are looking forward to the convicted felon's return."Enough is enough, this was too long," one neighbor said."He made some terrible mistakes, but he served long enough," another neighbor added.