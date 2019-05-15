Bench trial for Alderman Ricardo Munoz begins Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bench trial starts Wednesday for 22nd Ward Alderman Ricardo Munoz.
Munoz has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after police said Munoz got into a verbal argument with his wife on New Year's Eve and it escalated and became physical. His wife subsequently filed for divorce.
Munoz pleaded not guilty. Following the incident, Munoz check himself into a rehabilitation facility in January. He did not run for re-election.
