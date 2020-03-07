Politics

Bernie Sanders cancels Tuesday Rockford campaign rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Citing scheduling constraints, Sen. Bernie Sanders is canceling a rally in Rockford Tuesday.

The Democratic presidential hopeful was supposed to speak at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 12:30 p.m.

According to a campaign media advisory, Sanders is still expected to travel to Chicago for a scheduled 1:30 p.m. rally in Grant Park.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden feature Former President Obama in their political ads

The senator's previous trips to Illinois have included a Chicago rally that drew 12,500 people and a fair contract strike meeting to stand in solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73.

Chicago's event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrockfordchicagogrant park ilprimary electionbernie sandersvote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionrally
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6th confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ill. is CPS employee: officials
Grand Crossing shooting leaves 6 hurt, suspects in custody
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Jussie Smollett's attempt to throw out new charges rejected
1 injured in Gage Park exchange of gunfire involving off-duty cop
Near North stabbing leaves man seriously hurt: CPD
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
Show More
Taxi driver testifies in trial for man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
Teams may play games without fans in attendance amid coronavirus
Harvey Weinstein 'bragged about his ability to get people killed': prosecutors
Trump names new White House chief of staff
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer, breezy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News