Bernie Sanders cancels Tuesday Rockford campaign rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Citing scheduling constraints, Sen. Bernie Sanders is canceling a rally in Rockford Tuesday.
The Democratic presidential hopeful was supposed to speak at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 12:30 p.m.
According to a campaign media advisory, Sanders is still expected to travel to Chicago for a scheduled 1:30 p.m. rally in Grant Park.
The senator's previous trips to Illinois have included a Chicago rally that drew 12,500 people and a fair contract strike meeting to stand in solidarity with the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73.
Chicago's event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required but an RSVP is encouraged.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
