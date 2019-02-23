POLITICS

Bernie Sanders to kick off presidential campaign in Chicago

Senator Bernie Sanders will kick off his campaign in Chicago on Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Democratic nominee hopeful will hold a rally at Navy Pier on Sunday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
The rally is free and open to the public, and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Sanders is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he helped lead student protests against segregated housing and police brutality during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, according to a press release from his campaign.

