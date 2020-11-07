Weekend Watch: Better Government Association looks at future of early voting, mail-ballots

Millions of people across Illinois voted by mail for the 2020 election.
More than half of all of the votes were cast in early voting or mail-in voting.
In this Weekend's Watch, the Better Government Association looks into how the process can be improved for future elections.
The BGA's policy team put together a survey of voters to help make recommendations for how the mail-in voting option can work better.
