Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada, highly contested battleground state

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning held a slim lead over President Donald Trump in Nevada, a state no Republican presidential candidate has won since 2004 but that has remained a highly contested battleground.

According to ABC News, Biden was leading by 7,647 votes in the Silver State with 86% of the expected vote reporting and 1,168,857 votes tabulated.

About 76% of Nevada's total was estimated to be early or absentee votes.

In 2016, Trump fell just short of winning the state and its six electoral college votes. He campaigned hard this year hoping to prevail on his second try.

Joe Biden receives most votes of any presidential candidate in history
Democrats and Biden's campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren't taking anything for granted this year.

Both parties reported seeing high enthusiasm in recent weeks, an observation that was reflected in turnout results. More than 1 million ballots were cast by mail or via in-person early voting before voting centers opened on Tuesday morning; that number eclipsed the state's total voter turnout in 2016.

More TOP STORIES News