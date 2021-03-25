Biden says it's his 'expectation' to run for re-election in 2024

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10447888" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

President Joe Biden opened his first formal news conference Thursday with a nod toward the improving picture on battling the coronavirus, doubling his original goal by pledging that the nation will administer 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office.