COVID-19 vaccine

Biden speech on COVID-19 vaccination progress comes at a critical juncture

By Maegan Vazquez and Jeremy Diamond, CNN
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday will address the progress his administration has made to reach his goal of getting 100 million coronavirus vaccines into the arms of Americans within his first 100 days in office, a White House official tells CNN.

The US is on the cusp of reaching that 100 million vaccine milestone before Biden hits 60 days in office -- which the President set as the new goal during a national primetime address last week.

More than 113 million coronavirus doses have been administered in the US to date, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those doses, more than 96 million have been administered since Biden took office on January 20.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases has continued to decline since a peak in mid-January. But COVID-19 cases are rising by more than 10% in 14 states this week compared to last week, with half of those states rising by more than 20%. One month ago, on February 17, there were only three states showing increases of 10% or more.

EMBED More News Videos



Biden's upcoming progress report comes as the White House races to prevent and prepare for a potential fourth coronavirus surge and more transmissible coronavirus variants spread across the US.

In preparation for such a surge, the White House is investing billions of dollars to boost coronavirus preparedness, accelerating the pace of vaccinations and working to prepare the public and governors.

And in what would be a first, the White House is drawing up plans to surge vaccines to emerging hotspots in an attempt to blunt the virus' trajectory and protect those at highest risk, two senior administration officials told CNN earlier this week.

The President launched a series of efforts last week to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, with the most notable being Biden's commitment to directing all states to open COVID-19 vaccinations to all adults by May 1. The President had previously announced that the US would have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every adult American by the end of May, two months ahead of the administration's schedule.

EMBED More News Videos

Have you heard that the vaccine was developed using fetal tissue? That's a myth. Or the vaccine causes infertility? Also not true. And you also don't have to worry about the vaccine changing your DNA.



In addition to the May 1 directive, Biden said during his address that the administration would also roll out tools after May 1 to help Americans locate places to get a vaccine. He also underscored the need to accelerate the reopening of schools and said the administration plans to issue further guidance on what people can and cannot do once fully vaccinated.

This week, Mississippi became the second state to open up vaccines to all residents aged 16 and older. At least five more states say they're on track to open up vaccinations to anyone 16 years or older by or before April 5.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world
COVID-19 VACCINE
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, reopening measures
Aurora holding mass vaccination event at former Carson Pirie Scott store
US could be on cusp of another COVID surge, experts say
Mayor Lightfoot reflects on 'very difficult' year, hope for future
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion, reopening measures
Bill Campbell, longtime ABC7 broadcaster and host of 'Chicagoing,' dies
Sheridan homicide: Sandwich man faces multiple murder charges in double shooting
Obama sits down with Val Warner to discuss 'A Promised Land'
3 children rescued from Washington Park apartment fire; no adults home: CFD
WI assembly passes Rush Limbaugh resolution
Accenture Midwest is hiring 150 moms in Chicago
Show More
NJ school district pays $325K in Trump yearbook censorship
CPD officer charged in off-duty Albany Park shooting
Rare bowl purchased for $35 at yard sale earns nearly $722K at auction
13-foot high waves could hit Chicago shores Thursday
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
More TOP STORIES News