2020 presidential election

2020 presidential election: Biden vows not to make 'false promises' about pandemic

Meanwhile, President Trump began the day in Las Vegas but was set to hold two rallies in Arizona.
By Will Weissert and Aamer Madhani, Associated Press
LAS VEGAS -- SEE ALSO: President Trump campaign website hacked in 'attack,' team says no sensitive data exposed
EMBED More News Videos

Trump's campaign says they're working with law enforcement to learn more about the hack.



WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnevadaarizonajoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential electionpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
3 social media CEOs grilled by GOP senators on bias
Behind the scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed in Cook County
Black voter turnout motivated by current political climate
1 week to go: Trump targets Midwest, Biden goes on offense
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,110 new COVID-19 cases; mitigations announced for Lake, McHenry counties
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions take effect Friday
LIVE: Man convicted of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer faces sentencing
Pilsen property owners fear more displacement with historic landmark proposal
Report: Trump had $270M in debt forgiven for Trump Tower Chicago
Sisters hold down, stab employee 27 times after being told to wear mask in store: CPD
CPS parents organize Chicago protests, calling for schools to reopen
Show More
2021 Boston Marathon postponed 'at least' until the fall
Man who attacked R. Kelly in Chicago jail gets life sentence for racketeering, murder
Hot dog soup? A Chicago-style classic
'Bachelorette' Clare kicks 2 men out, calls Dale her 'fiance,' Tayshia arrives
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News