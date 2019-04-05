Politics

Bill allowing 12-year-olds to babysit heads to Illinois Senate

It could soon be legal to allow 12-year olds to babysit alone in Illinois.

The so-called "Babysitting Bill" is headed to the State Senate for a vote after passing through the Illinois House on a 111-1 vote.

Right now, a child under the age of 14 who is left without supervision is considered neglected.

It would protect parents of young teens from being charged with child neglect or abandonment.

The bill's sponsor says it's designed to help working parents who struggle to afford child care.
