President Donald Trump

Bill Shine resigns White House communications post

In this Sept. 20, 2018, file photo, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Bill Shine waits for President Donald Trump to walk to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

WASHINGTON -- Former Fox News executive Bill Shine has resigned as White House communications director and has joined President Donald Trump's re-election campaign as a senior adviser.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says that Trump accepted Shine's resignation Thursday evening. The resignation is effective Friday.

Trump says in a statement released by the White House that Shine "has done an outstanding job working for me and the administration." Trump says he looks forward to working with Shine on the campaign.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicswashingtonrepublicansthe white housefox newsus worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Paul Manafort sentenced to 47 months in tax fraud case
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Former Colorado governor enters 2020 presidential race
TOP STORIES
Security guard killed in shooting outside River North nightclub ID'd
Community mourns deputy fatally shot at Rockford hotel; Suspect in custody
R. Kelly could be released from jail Friday, publicist says
The 60: Weekend look ahead
Man wounded in Aurora shooting files lawsuit against Illinois State Police
Young boy saves friend from suicide using Snapchat
Lent 2019: Where to get your fish fry fix
Show More
Officials: Man may have faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Willie Wilson to endorse Lori Lightfoot in Chicago mayoral election
Boy wasn't allowed to use restroom at school, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Marshall Brodien, who played 'Wizzo the Wizard' on 'The Bozo Show,' dies
More TOP STORIES News