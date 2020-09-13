2020 presidential election

Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida

By Julie Pace
WASHINGTON -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is committing at least $100 million to help Joe Biden's presidential campaign in the crucial battleground state of Florida.

Bloomberg's late-stage infusion of cash reflects Democrats' concerns about the tight race in a state that is a priority for President Donald Trump. A victory for Biden in Florida, the largest of the perennial battleground states, would significantly complicate Trump's path to reaching the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure a second term.

The billionaire Bloomberg launched his own campaign for the Democratic nomination late last year amid worries about Biden's strengths. Despite spending $1 billion on his campaign, Bloomberg struggled and dropped out in March, quickly endorsing Biden.

Bloomberg's new spending is intended to boost Biden before the start of early voting in Florida, which begins on Sept. 24. A Bloomberg adviser said much of the money will go to television and digital advertising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmichael bloombergjoe bidenu.s. & world2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
States ask judge to reverse changes at USPS
Kanye West to stay off ballot in battleground Wisconsin: judge
Mike Pence drops plan to go to fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers
Prosecutor looking into the origins of Trump-Russia probe resigns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
36 shot, 9 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
IL reports 2,121 new COVID-19 cases
High school athletes, parents to hold rally to reinstate fall season
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Gary's Health Commissioner honored with prestigious nomination
1 dead, several injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-294
Tropical Storm Sally forms just off Florida coast
Show More
3 residents, animals displaced after house fire in Richton Park: officials
Kanye West to stay off ballot in battleground Wisconsin: judge
Chicago Weather: Warmer, slightly cloudy Sunday
Salvadorean pupusas highlight menu at Pupuseria
More than 800 nurses strike at University of Illinois Hospital
More TOP STORIES News