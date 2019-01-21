RED BANK, New Jersey --Music legend Jon Bon Jovi is offering free meals to furloughed federal workers at his New Jersey restaurant.
Governor Phil Murphy's charity, the Phil and Tammy Murphy Family Foundation, is assisting in the promotion.
Federal workers and their families can stop by the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank between noon and 2 p.m. Monday for their free meals.
Hundreds of thousands of federal workers have been going without paychecks during the shutdown, with many enduring financial hardship.
JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in 2011, and the restaurant allows customers to pay a donation or volunteer to pay for their meals.