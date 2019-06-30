Politics

Brad Stephens sworn in as 20th District's state rep

Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens was unanimously selected Saturday to serve as state representative for the 20th District.

The seat was vacated June 17 when longtime Representative Michael McAuliffe announced his resignation in order to spend more time with his family.

"It is an honor and a humbling experience to be selected to serve my neighbors as State Representative for the 20th legislative district," Stephens said in a statement. "I intend to bring the same passion and results-oriented mission to this position that I have to every job I've ever held.

Stephens will also continue serving as mayor of Rosemont.
