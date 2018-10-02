A Bay Area woman who went to Yale Law School with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, is speaking out - she says because of untruths that President Trump and his nominee continue to tell or insinuate.Leslie Marden Ragsdale went to Yale Law School with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, though admittedly was not part of his crowd.The retired lawyer from Hillsborough says when Kavanaugh was first nominated, she was asked to sign two competing petitions, one for him, one against.She signed neither.