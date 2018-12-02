GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President George H.W. Bush's custom-made train to transport him to final resting place

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush to be transported to Texas A&M presidential library aboard Bush 4141.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
After spending years sitting in waiting, President George H.W. Bush's custom-painted train Bush 4141 will take him on a final ride.

Painted to resemble Air Force One, Union Pacific railroad honored president Bush with Bush 4141 back in 2005.

Unlike other engines on the rails, Bush 4141 is the only one to have ever been driven by its namesake and a former U.S. President.

Michael Iden, who worked closely with the crew to create Bush 4141, was aboard the historic ride.

Iden says Bush requested to take a tour of the locomotive a day just after it was dedicated to him.

"The president looked at us and said with a smile on his face, 'Do you mind if I take it on a drive?'" Iden said.

After a brief lesson, Bush took control of the train and went on his first ride.

Since then, Bush 4141 has been in storage.

Now, the locomotive has been called to duty to transport President Bush from Houston to his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library behind the Texas A&M campus next week.

REMEMBERING 41: Services planned to honor President George H.W. Bush
EMBED More News Videos

What to expect in days to come for George Bush services.

'I love you, too' were George H.W. Bush's final words
EMBED More News Videos

"I love you too" are George Bush's last words.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicstrainsgeorge h.w. bushfamous deathsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George H.W. Bush: Full coverage of Bush 41's life, legacy
Remembering Robin, George H.W. Bush's daughter who died of leukemia
'He loved Houston:' Neil Bush shares memories of his father
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
Army sergeant refers to President George H.W. Bush as 'Superman'
President Bush's aide reflects on decades-long relationship
Flags at half-staff for 30 days after George H.W. Bush's death
George H.W. Bush remembered in Chicago
More Politics
Top Stories
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine
3 killed, 16 wounded in shootings since Friday evening
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy
Show More
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Mom accused of drowning, decapitating 5-year-old son
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Northwestern falls to Ohio State, 45-24, in Big Ten football championship game
Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog
More News