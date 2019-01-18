The 43rd president posted a photo of the special delivery to his social media accounts on Friday. He and his wife, former first lady Laura Bush, expressed support for their Secret Service agents, other federal employees impacted by the shutdown and "our fellow citizens who are supporting them."
"It's time for leaders on both sides to put politics aside, come together, and end this shutdown," Bush wrote of the partial shutdown, which began in late December and is now the longest in American history.
Hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers are going without pay while parts of the government are shut down, and approximately 450,000 are continuing to work without pay.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensuring that those impacted by the shutdown will receive back pay -- though not until a new appropriations bill is signed.
