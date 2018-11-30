Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
POLITICS
BUSH DYNASTY: Former president leaves behind successful family
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4801160" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
A closer look at the family left behind by the 41st president of the United States.
KTRK
Friday, November 30, 2018 10:58PM
politics
george h.w. bush
famous death
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Former President George H.W. Bush dead at age 94
