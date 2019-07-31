pete buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg asked about being youngest 2020 Democratic candidate, hails 'new generation' of leaders

DETROIT -- Some Democratic presidential candidates aren't eager to make age an issue in the 2020 nominating fight.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg is the youngest candidate in the Democratic field at age 37. But he turned a discussion of age at Tuesday's debate into an attack on congressional Republicans for continuing to support President Donald Trump.

Bernie Sanders is the oldest candidate on the debate stage. But the 77-year-old Vermont senator says Democratic voters must look for a candidate with "vision."

Standing next to Sanders, Buttigieg is repeating his call for a "new generation" of Democratic leaders and praising the likes of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Age has been a prominent issue in Democrats' nominating fight. Sanders or former Vice President Joe Biden would be the oldest newly inaugurated president if either wins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegbernie sandersdebatepresidential racepresidential debatedemocrats2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Williamson slams Trump's 'dark psychic force' of hatred
Elizabeth Warren: 'Big ideas' are policy fights worth having
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
PETE BUTTIGIEG
Pete Buttigieg battles low support from black voters, takes case to Rainbow Push convention
Buttigieg criticized at emotional town hall after shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Contractor who racked up complaints about unfinished work charged with fraud, theft
Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan
Police: Armed robbers in blue car targeting victims on North Side
Rock thrown at police car on Southwest Side, shattering windshield
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Show More
Army recruiter charged with public indecency in Gurnee
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
Ticket scalper Tommy "Tickets" Ryan extradited back to Illinois
Rahm Emanuel weighs in on 2nd Democratic debate
More TOP STORIES News