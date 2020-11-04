Newman, Fricilone vie for blue-collar votes in hopes of replacing Lipinski in 3rd District congressional race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 3rd District congressional race is being closely watched as Marie Newman (D) and Mike Fricilone (R) both hope to replace longtime Congressman Dan Lipinski.Newman greeted voters at the Beverly Arts Center Tuesday afternoon. She said she's seen a large turnout, which she believes bodes well for her."People are so excited about this coalition that this team has put together that it feels like we've been together so long, it feels very natural," she said.The 3rd District covers a huge territory on the Southwest Side of the city to the Southwest Suburbs in Will County, where both candidates agree that it is not especially diverse being filled primarily with blue-collar working families.Fricilone grew up down the block from Byrne Elementary School where he greeted voters on Election Day.Fricilone currently serves on the Will County Board, where he said restoring the economy will be among his top priorities if elected."I think we need to bring the economy back and that's going to take a little doing. The CARES Act is certainly going to help with that. I think we just need to work out the details and both sides need to come together," Fricilone said.The 3rd District seat has been held by a Lipinski for decades, first Bill Lipinski and later his son Dan, who Newman beat in the March primary. Both candidates said they believe the timing is perfect for new blood in the district, and both said their views best reflect the values of voters here."People have gotten to know me and my team, and they feel good about that. Moving forward what that will mean is that we have new things we can accomplish together. Everybody is ready to go," Newman said."Take a look at the bungalows out here and know this is made up of blue-collar people that just go to work every day and want to keep a little bit more of the money that they make, and just enjoy life," said Fricilone.