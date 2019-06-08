Cara Smith appointed as new Cook County judge

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The I-Team can confirm that Cook County Sheriff's Dept Chief Policy Adviser Cara Smith has been named to serve as a county judge.The Illinois Supreme Court this week appointed Smith to fill a vacancy in the county's seventh subcircuit, according to an order filed by the state's high court.Smith confirms to the I-Team that she will replace Judge Marianne Jackson, who was appointed to the subcircuit post in 2014 and is retiring.Her term on the bench begins June 17.