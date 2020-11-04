Illinois Election 2020: Sean Casten challenged by Jeannie Ives, Bill Redpath in 6th Congressional District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democrat Sean Casten is trying to keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He's facing a challenge from Republican Jeannie Ives and Libertarian Bill Redpath in the 6th District.Democrats looking for a win down the ticket in what's become an increasingly blue district.Casten is a staunch clean energy and environmental advocate. His politics are built on his background in science, with climate change his central issue prior to coronavirus.Casten is not giving interviews before the race is called, but I spoke to his campaign manager a few hours ago."It was a big flip in 2018, Sean was the first Democrat to hold this seat in 45 years and I think showing tonight will really affirm that the values that he holds and represents in this district is what the voters want," said Chloe Hunt, Casten's campaign manager.Casten's Republican opponent, Jeanne Ives, is a fierce social and anti-tax conservative. She's a former three-time state rep who ran to the right of Governor Bruce Rauner and nearly beat him in the Republican primary for governor in 2018.She had this to say while getting out the vote on Tuesday."Do you think they should be able to call the shots on your business and your children?" Ives said. "Should they decide who's essential and who's not? Should they decide whether or not your child has in person school learning or not?"