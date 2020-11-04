Illinois Election 2020: Sean Casten declares victory over Jeannie Ives, Bill Redpath in 6th Congressional District

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7628636" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As he waited for final results to come in, Rep. Sean Casten addessed his supporters at a drive-in theater.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Democrat Sean Casten has declared victory over Republican Jeannie Ives and Libertarian Bill Redpath in the 6th Congressional District.ABC News has not made a projection in the race and Ives has not conceded the race."Tonight, the voters of the 6th District sent a resounding message," Casten said in a statement Wednesday morning. ."They voted for science and facts. They voted for decency, acceptance, and love, and rejected bigotry and racism. They said that they believe we should all have high-quality, affordable health care. They acknowledged the climate crisis and decided we must do something about it."To the voters -- you have given me a tremendous amount of responsibility, and I can only hope to live up to your expectations. Over the next two years, you can expect more town halls and accessibility from my office. In Congress, I will continue to advocate for our District on COVID relief, health care, combating climate change and job creation."More than anything else, thank you to all who participated in this election."The district has become increasingly blue and the race appeared close late into election night.Casten had 52% of the vote about 1 a.m. Wednesday, while Ives had 46%. Redpath had 2%, with 99% of precincts reporting.The district is a historically Republican seat that flipped in 2018. Casten addressed supporters as vote counting continued late into the night, sounding optimistic.Casten is a staunch clean energy and environmental advocate. His politics are built on his background in science, with climate change his central issue prior to coronavirus."It was a big flip in 2018, Sean was the first Democrat to hold this seat in 45 years and I think showing tonight will really affirm that the values that he holds and represents in this district is what the voters want," said Chloe Hunt, his campaign manager.Casten's Republican opponent, Jeanne Ives, is a fierce social and anti-tax conservative. She's a former three-time state representative who ran to the right of Gov. Bruce Rauner and nearly beat him in the Republican primary for governor in 2018.She had this to say while getting out the vote on Tuesday."Do you think they should be able to call the shots on your business and your children?" Ives said. "Should they decide who's essential and who's not? Should they decide whether or not your child has in-person school learning or not?"