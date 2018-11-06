EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4634130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Republican congressmen in four Illinois districts are fighting to keep their seats as Democrats' effort to take control of the House reaches new battlegrounds, including areas the

Democrat Sean Casten has defeated six-term Republican Rep. Peter Roskam to flip a suburban Chicago district the GOP has held for more than four decades.Democrats targeted the seat in Chicago's west and northwest suburbs in an effort to win control of the House. It was Roskam's toughest challenge since the Wheaton lawmaker was first elected to Congress in 2006.Casten, a scientist and businessman from Downers Grove, argued Roskam was too conservative for a district that supported Hillary Clinton over President Donald Trump in 2016. He pointed to Roskam's record of opposing abortion and his record of voting along with Trump.Roskam insisted he's a moderate who opposed Trump when necessary. He criticized Casten as wanting to raise taxes and for name-calling and "embracing the politics of ridicule."Illinois' 6th Congressional District is one of the main battlegrounds. Republican incumbent Peter Roskam, of Wheaton, faces challenger Sean Casten, a Democrat from Downers Grove.Casten, a scientist and businessman who's never held public office, has argued Roskam is too conservative for the increasingly diverse district. He's hit the six-term congressman on issues like abortion rights, which Roskam has a long record of opposing, and attacked his ties to Trump."There are so many things that are frightening and scary and distasteful in the world right now coming out of the Trump White House, and there is so much positive energy that started with the women's march," Casten said.Roskam says it's Casten who's too extreme, and has criticized him for name calling and "mean tweets." Roskam has touted his role as an architect of the GOP tax bill, which he says means a $1 billion tax cut for the district, and warned that Casten wants to hike taxes."I have stood up to him," Roskam said of his reactions to Trump. "And the irony is that my opponent has really embraced the very attributes of the president that so many people find off-putting. And so my opponent has said that Republican voters are morons."