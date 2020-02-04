iowa caucuses

Iowa Caucus 2020: Voters select candidate hopefully to challenge President Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa (WLS) -- The first political vote of the season gets underway in Iowa Monday night.

Across the state voters will gather to select the candidate they would like to see challenge President Trump in November.

RELATED: Iowa Caucus 2020: Democratic race opens amid worry over beating President Trump

The caucuses are very different from the primary system that Illinois and most other states use for elections. Instead of people casting their ballots in the privacy of a voting booth, caucuses are very public.

"This is it, this is what we've been working for since 2016," said Judy Downs, executive director of the Polk County Democratic Party.

In the tiny offices of the Polk County Democratic Party, they are doing everything they can to make sure the caucuses go off without a hitch.

Candidates and their teams are doing their part to get out the vote.

Different areas will be designated for supporters of each candidate and the voters will physically walk to those areas to indicate their preference.



Monday night their supporters will gather in nearly 1,700 locations across the state. Participants at those schools, libraries and other locations will vote for their candidate by standing in groups and being physically counted.

"Then you are going to have an opportunity to debate your neighbors, and try to convince them to come on to your side and support the candidate of your choosing," Downs explained.

Caucuses can be a bit chaotic. After people huddle up for the first preference vote, they need to receive support from 15 percent of the people in the room to be considered viable.

"If your group is not viable there's a second round of voting that occurs, and in that second round of voting anybody can move to one of the viable groups," said Rachel Paine Caufield, professor of political science at Drake University. "They can join together to form a new viable group or they can simply leave the caucus."

This year will be the first time the party will report the results from both preference rounds, as well as the final number of delegates won -- meaning more than one candidate could be claiming victory even if they don't win the most delegates.

"I think you could tell them, 'Look, I've got momentum and I've got support coming out of Iowa.' My rise might've hit a little bit late in the campaign season but there might be some momentum for that candidate, so they have a good argument going forward," Downs said.
