CHICAGO (WLS) --Besides the mayor's race, there were a lot of surprises in the aldermanic races Tuesday night.
Out of 50 wards, only five aldermen were running uncontested. The rest had to fight for their jobs.
CHICAGO ELECTION RESULTS
In the 1st Ward, Alderman "Proco" Joe Moreno will be leaving office. Results show Daniel La Spata with a total of more than 60 percent.
"This is about a diverse community," La Spata said. "Diverse in every way that said for themselves we want a different future for our community."
Both La Spata and Moreno had their own issues during their campaigns. There was a photo of La Spata dressed as a banana, which some called racist.
Meanwhile Moreno was investigated for filing a false police report involving his car.
Chicago's 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis is a step closer to being replaced.
Solis announced he was retiring, just before we learned the FBI was investigating him for allegations of misusing campaign funds.
He then wore a wire to record Alderman Ed Burke during an investigation into Burke's finances.
Byron Sigcho-Lopez and Alex Acevedo will likely face each other in the runoff election.
"This is a big responsibility for the new alderman to make sure that we bring people together with integrity and more importantly with a vision," said Sigcho-Lopez.
"People talk about gentrification, 10,000 families have been displaced, so we have to make sure we are protecting working class families here, but at the same time, making it better for everyone here in the 25th Ward.
Alderman Tom Tunney, whose ward includes Wrigley Field and the Lakeview neighborhood claimed victory in the fight to keep his seat.
The alderman has been in a feud with the Ricketts family over changes around the ballpark, but he retained a clear majority with more than 60 percent of the vote.
In the 49th Ward, longtime Alderman Joe Moore lost to Maria Hadden, who received more than 60 percent of the vote.
And despite facing a federal charge for attempted extortion, 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke has claimed victory.