Chicago-area lawmakers react to President Donald Trump impeachment: 'There's accountability'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Members of the Illinois Congressional delegation are reacting to President Donald Trump's second impeachment.This time the vote garnered not just every Democrat in the House of Representatives, but also 10 Republicans. That is 10 more than the last time around, and it included one Illinois republican."There are moments in time when you will look back when you're 80 years old and say, 'what did I do with my life?' and I think had I failed to take the position I did, I would feel a sense of regret," said U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon.U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago, said he knew what he had to do."I have heard from the people of the 7th District of Illinois. They have told me what to do. They have said, 'Impeach this president,'" he said.U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, also did not have any qualms about his vote."Never as a criminal defense attorney did I say, 'Judge, yeah my guy completed the armed robbery, but let's heal now.' No, there's accountability," he said.The president himself did release a five-minute video shortly after the impeachment.In it, he made no mention of what had just come to pass. Instead he condemned last week's violence and called on those who would commit further acts of destruction in the coming days not to do so.Security concerns as President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day approaches prompteddowntown Wednesday night.There was heavy police presence for what was described as "a preparedness drill."CPD said in statement, "This exercise is not being conducted in response to any incidents or planned events."Still, concern is rising about extremist unrest in the wake of last week's Capitol insurrection."Yes, we have received intelligence briefings that are really scary about what these groups are seeking to do," said U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove.The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and National Counterterrorism Center haveon the matter.They warn violent extremists could be targeting law enforcement; journalists; and racial, ethnic, and/or religious minorities.