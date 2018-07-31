Chicago bankers in wings as curtain rises on Manafort trial

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3857418" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chair, faces 18 counts of financial crimes, including allegations he laundered at least 60 million dollars from consulting work on behalf of pro-Russian Ukrainian politicians, then funneled those funds through offshore accounts -- and in turn, lived a lavish lifestyle. (WLS)