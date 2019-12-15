Longtime Chicago City Hall spokesman fired, mayor's office says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago City Hall spokesman Bill McCaffrey has been fired, according to the city.Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Office confirmed Saturday that McCaffrey is no longer with the Office of the Corporation Counsel.McCaffrey had been a City Hall spokesman for 15 years.It's not clear what led up to his departure.The Office of the Mayor's Press Secretary said Saturday that "Mr. McCaffrey was terminated for cause. We will not be going into any further details, as this is a personnel matter."No other details are known at this time.