Longtime 44th ward alderman Tom Tunney faces opposition supported by the owners of the Chicago Cubs.His ward spans Lakeview and Lakeview east from Irving Park to Diversey, and from Ashland Avenue to the lakefront, including Wrigley Field.Opponent Elizabeth Shydlowski has never run for office before but she says she's getting good feedback from voters who want someone new.Shydlowski says lowering property taxes is her top priority."My own polling which is door to door, people have told me they are ready for change," Shydlowski said.The owners of the Cubs, Ricketts family, has donated heavily to an organization that sent out negative material about Tunney.A spokesperson says the family believes Tunney has stood in the way of many of the improvements they have tried to make.Tunney says he thinks he's done a good job of representing everyone in the ward."It's not just about the Ricketts family, it's about the other businesses and the residents," Tunney said.Candidate Austin Baidas says he believes fighting crime and corruption are among the top issues in the 44th ward.Enough is enough with the corruption and all of the games that have been going on at City Hall," said Baidas. "We need to have a city that represents the residents in the city and not the political insiders, he said.