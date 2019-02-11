CHICAGO MAYOR ELECTION

Chicago early voting sites now open city-wide

Early voting is ramping up in Chicago. Sites are now open across the city.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Early voting sites across the city of Chicago are now open for you to cast your ballot in the mayoral election. The Loop Super Site has been open for early voting since January.

Election officials and some mayoral candidates are urging people not to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot.
RELATED: Meet the Candidates and Voter Information for the 2019 mayoral election

Amara Enyia continued her push for get younger voters involved in the mayoral election. Monday she marched with them to the early voting supersite in the Loop. Many of them registered and voted for the first time.

"Millennials voted in record in record numbers in the midterm elections, they've clearly expressed this is a key election for them, they care about the issues and so we are simply translating that energy to getting people to come out to the polls," Enyia said.

Bill Daley signed in to vote and then the candidate with the most famous name in Chicago mayoral politics got halted in his tracks.

"Sorry sir your signatures do not match," an election official told him.

"Oh really?" Daley responded with a look of surprise on his face.

"Well, I'm the same guy who signed them, I don't know," he added. He was then cleared to vote.

Susana Mendoza also cast an early ballot and stressed the importance of every vote, as did Lori Lightfoot, who cited Chicago's horrible weather recently as a reason for people to early vote.

"Take advantage of the opportunity, we don't know what the weather is going to be like on February 26th," Lightfoot said.

The Chicago Board of Elections is forecasting a pretty good turnout on Election Day, but with a mayoral run-off a virtual certainty, they are encouraging people to vote early.

"My concern is that there will be a razor-thin difference in votes between the second and the third place," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections.

That difference will determine who makes it into the April 2 mayoral runoff. With so many candidates election officials are also expecting election night could be a late one.
