Chicago Election: City Council results continue to come in

EMBED >More News Videos The son of Deborah Foster-Bonner, who is running for 6th Ward alderman, was attacked at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

EMBED >More News Videos Andre Vasquez defeated Ald. Patrick O'Connor in 40th Ward.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There could be new faces on Chicago's City Council Tuesday; 15 aldermanic seats are up for grabs.Here is a look at some of Chicago's aldermanic races up for grabs on Election Day.An accountant/entrepreneur is challenging longtime Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer for his seat representing Chicago's 6th Ward.Deborah Foster-Bonner forced Sawyer into a runoff by just 14 votes in the Feb. 26 primary election.The 6th ward includes Englewood, Park Manor and Chatham neighborhoods.Foster-Bonner's 26-year-old son was attacked Tuesday afternoon outside of a polling site on the South Side, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.Foster-Bonner's son was attacked at about 1:30 p.m. at the 10th precinct in the 6th Ward on West 72nd Street.Sawyer's campaign condemned the attack, calling the attacker an "overzealous" campaign worker."This overzealous supporter was immediately asked to leave. This incident does not represent the values of our campaign and we never tolerate violence in any form," said Sawyer campaign spokesperson Joanna Klonsky.A campaign spokesperson was immediately unclear if the man was a paid worker or volunteer.Foster-Bonner is an accountant/entrepreneur who forced Sawyer into a runoff by just 14 votes in the Feb. 26 primary election.Longtime South Side Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th Ward) is trying to hold onto her seat. The 20-year incumbent is running against William Calloway, a community activist who was outspoken about the murder of Laquan McDonald by former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke.The 5th Ward covers parts of Hyde Park, Jackson Park and South Shore.After embattled Ald. Danny Solis decided not to run for re-election, the 25th Ward has a new alderman for the first time in more than 20 years.Byron Sigcho-Lopez defeated opponent Alex Acevedo. Sigcho-Lopez received 54 percent of the vote.The ward includes Pilsen, Chinatown, University Village and parts of the West Loop neighborhoods.Both candidates support getting rid of aldermanic privilege and support two-term limits for aldermen and the mayor in an effort to avoid corruption.A 40-year-old community activist is seeking to unseat Ald. Deb Mell.Candidate Rossana Rodriguez will face Ald. Deb Mell, who was appointed in 2013 to fill a vacancy left by her father, Dick Mell, who retired after 40 years.The 33rd ward includes parts of the Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, Ravenswood Manor, North Park and North Center neighborhoods.With 100% of the votes counted, Andre Vasquez, 39, defeated Ald. Patrick O'Connor (40th Ward). Vasquez forced O'Connor into a tight runoff, no small feat given O'Connor's council clout.O'Connor, a veteran alderman, is Mayor Rahm Emanuel's floor leader and the chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.Vasquez won 54 percent of the vote to O'Connor's 46 percent.Vasquez ran on a platform of government accessibility, transparency and accountability, something he said had been missing under O'Connor's rule.Below is a list of other aldermanic races and the candidates:15th Ward: Raymond A Lopez and Rafael "Rafa" Yanez16th Ward: Stephanie D. Coleman and Toni L. Foulkes20th Ward: Jeanette B Taylor and Nicole J. Johnson21st Ward; Howard B. Brookins, Jr. and Marvin McNeil30th Ward: Ariel E. Reboyras and Jessica W. Gutierrez31st Ward: Milagros "Milly" Santiago and Felix Cardona Jr.39th Ward: Samantha "Sam" Nugent and Robert Murphy43rd Ward: Michele Smith and Derek Lindblom46th Ward: James Cappleman and Marianne Lalonde47th Ward: Matt Martin and Michael A. Negron Click here for live election results.