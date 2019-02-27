CHICAGO (WLS) --Tuesday was Election Day for the 2019 Chicago mayoral, city office and aldermanic races. Take a look at recent coverage.
CHICAGO ELECTION RESULTS 2019
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lori Lightfoot, Toni Preckwinkle set for April runoff
Chicago aldermanic races 2019: Incumbents Joe Moreno, Joe Moore unseated
Melissa Conyears-Ervin, Ameya Pawar headed for runoff in city treasurer election
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Lightfoot, Preckwinkle to face off in April runoff
Chicago mayoral election 2019 sees low voter turnout
Ed Burke claims victory in 14th Ward aldermanic race despite federal charge
Chicago mayoral election 2019: Candidates make last-minute push to win over voters
44th Ward Alderman Tom Tunney faces opposition supported by Chicago Cubs owners
Chicago voters head to the polls
14th Ward Election Coverage
How much money is driving Chicago's mayoral election?
Southwest side residents could end longtime Alderman Ed Burke's run for re-election
Newsviews: The challenge facing Chicago's next mayor
Preckwinkle fires campaign manager over controversial Facebook post
Voter shaming: Mailer sent to Chicago voters claims to tell which neighbors have voted in recent elections
Chicago voters undecided about crowded mayoral race
Lori Lighfoot picks up endorsements in week before Chicago mayoral election
Chicago mayoral candidates comment on 'golden parachutes' for Emanuel appointees
9 vie for 20th Ward alderman
Neal Sales-Griffin on registering to vote
Chicago Treasurer's Race - Meet the Candidates
Amara Enyia sued by former staffer over unpaid work
Bill Daley defends donation from Rauner's biggest backer
Candidate accuses Chicago alderman of mocking disabled people in campaign flyer
Newsviews: Toni Preckwinkle and Garry McCarthy
Are attacks on Daley a sign he's gaining momentum in mayor's race?
5 Chicago mayoral candidates face off in forum
Mendoza says she didn't know she was headline guest for Ald. Moreno fundraiser
Ald. Ed Burke accused of electioneering during midterms
Newsviews: Gery Chico, Jerry Joyce and Susana Mendoza
Bobby Rush endorses Bill Daley for Chicago mayor
Brown endorses Enyia in mayoral race
Meet the Candidates for Chicago Mayor
Gery Chico
Bill Daley
Amara Enyia
Bob Fioretti
La Shawn Ford
John Kozlar
Jerry Joyce
Lori Lightfoot
Garry McCarthy
Susana Mendoza
Toni Preckwinkle
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Neal Sales-Griffin - ABC7 Chicago reached out to Mr. Sales-Griffin to schedule an interview on several occasions. He was unavailable.