Chicago, Illinois prepare for record-busting Vote By Mail turnout for November 2020 election.

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago and Illinois are preparing for a record-busting Vote By Mail turnout for the November election.

Chicago is expecting half a million mail ballot applications- nearly half the turnout for the 2016 election.

The Chicago board of elections said they have been preparing for how COVId-19 could impact he polls this fall. The General Assembly passed an emergency elections law to help ensure that anyone who wants to vote can do so safely.

This week the Brennan Center issued a report on how states are preparing for safe voting in November, and Illinois got high marks.

Still, there are holes in the plan, according to the report.

For example, the Better Government Association and others turned attention to voters who don't have reliable access to internet because the vote-by-mail outreach and online application process doesn't find them.
