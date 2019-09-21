Chicago climate strike: Youth join global climate change call for action

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday, young people around the world are taking part in a strike to call attention to climate change.In Australia, massive crowds of young people gathered in Sydney. They're demanding that government and private industry take action.Here in Chicago several rallies and protests are planned including school walk-outs.Thousands of students and activists filled Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday.Dozens of youth organizations joined the march; the main youth organizers of the strike are the Illinois Youth Climate Strike Organization.Leaders from the organization said their focus is to urge Governor JB Pritzker to pass the Clean Energy Jobs Act. The act could help bring clean energy jobs to Illinois, and transition the state to a clean energy economy.Many high school students from around the Chicago area, like activist Serena Worley, passionately spoke about passing the Clean Energy Jobs Act."Don't act because we're telling you to, act because the science is as clear as it can possible be," Worley said.Activist Isabella Johnson and several other students said that they are terrified for their future because of climate change."I'm striking because I will not accept climate change as an unsolvable problem," Johnson said. "I am striking because my generation's lives depend on it."The Field Museum supported the climate strikers and sent out 100 staff members to march and rally. The Field Museum is also offering free admission for Illinois residents after the protest ends.The protests are partly inspired by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year, calling on world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change. Thunberg is expected to speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit on Monday.Organizers estimate more than 300,000 protesters took to Australian streets in what would be the country's biggest demonstration since the Iraq War in 2003.Smaller protests took place in Asia, from the Philippines to Hong Kong and India."We need to reclaim our constitutional right to clean air and water," said Aman Sharma, a 16-year-old protester in India's capital New Delhi.Rallies were also planned in Europe, Africa and the United States, where organizers say more than 800 events are expected Friday.