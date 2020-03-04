Chicago man released from ICE custody after 9 months

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man spoke out for the first time Tuesday after being released from ICE custody at a Minnesota jail.Jesus Alberto Lopez Gutierrez, who is also a DACA recipient, spent the last nine months in custody.He was picked up by Iowa authorities as he drove home to Chicago following a camping trip and arrested at the time the Trump Administration suspended DACA, so he wasn't able to reapply.Last week a judge set bond for him at $25,000 so he can continue his case while with his family.Immigration bonds need to be paid in full, so the family put together $15,000 and fundraised online to gather the remaining $10,000 to get Gutierrez out of custody.Gutierrez discussed fighting deportation, DACA renewal efforts, and the federal lawsuit during a press conference in Little Village Tuesday.