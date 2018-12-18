POLITICS

Chicago mayoral candidates debate city's future at forum

EMBED </>More Videos

Several Chicago mayoral candidates discussed violence, employment and how they want the city to develop economically during a forum on Monday night.

Several candidates looking to become the next mayor of Chicago faced off on the city's West Side on Monday night.

Among the topics discussed were violence, employment and how they want the city to develop economically.
READ: The list of candidates who have filed to run for Chicago mayor, other city posts

"I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired," said candidate Dorothy Brown. "Some parts of the city of Chicago are flourishing and other parts, like the West Side here and the South Side, are like economic deserts."

Candidate Robert Fioretti added that fundamental changes in how the city operates are necessary.

"Chicago cannot afford a new mayor from the insider club," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago mayor electionelectionmeet the candidatesNear West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Vallas drops petition challenge against McCarthy, Preckwinkle forges ahead
Space Command: Trump could order new space-focused military command as early as Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago mourning 2 police officers fatally struck by South Shore Line train
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing, with 'good luck' wish from Trump
'Fresh Prince' star sues Fortnite creators over Carlton dance
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to slow e-cig popularity
Nurses terrorized in 2016 Delnor hospital attack reach settlements
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy conditions for Tuesday
Chicago man killed while attending college in Missouri
Show More
Gary teacher's aide charged with child porn, voyeurism
VIDEO: Air Force sergeant surprises daughters at school
Driver in deadly hit-and-run in South Bend turns himself in
Woman dies after being hit by 3 vehicles in Des Plaines
More News