Chicago mayoral candidates debate city's future at forum

Several candidates looking to become the next mayor of Chicago faced off on the city's West Side on Monday night.Among the topics discussed were violence, employment and how they want the city to develop economically."I'm sick and tired of being sick and tired," said candidate Dorothy Brown. "Some parts of the city of Chicago are flourishing and other parts, like the West Side here and the South Side, are like economic deserts."Candidate Robert Fioretti added that fundamental changes in how the city operates are necessary."Chicago cannot afford a new mayor from the insider club," he said.