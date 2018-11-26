Chicago mayoral race set with 17 candidates

CHICAGO (WLS) --The field for Chicago's mayoral race is officially set as 5 p.m. Monday was the deadline for candidates to file their petitions.
The minimum number of signatures required in order to be on the ballot is 12,500, and voters registered in Chicago can only sign one candidate's petition.
Bill Daley arrived with his 45,000 petitions and a proposal to ease those requirements.
"I think the legislature's got to look at this whole process and say, 'What's a real number?'" he said. "We're much higher than any other major city. It ought to be lowered."
Daley's idea was greeted with mixed reactions from the other candidates filing Monday.
"I'm seeing that this system is kind of set up to work towards the incumbent, and I think that that's not fair," said former CPD chief-turned candidate Garry McCarthy.
"As for the 12,500, look, I think there ought to be some rigor here," said Gery Chico. "This is a very important office. There's a lot of people's lives that are impacted by who this individual will be."
The next step for candidates is deciding whose signatures they might challenge in an effort to disqualify potential rivals. No one seemed concerned about defending their own.
"I'm not, because we've already done our verifications and we're running 70-80 percent accuracy. And so we're not worried about it at all," Dorothy Brown said.
Susana Mendoza, who threw her hat into the race less than two weeks ago, arrived with only 25,000 signatures, but remained confident. Amara Enyia, who has garnered the support of Chance the Rapper, came in with 62,000 and an entourage. Neither woman plans to challenge others' signatures.
"Well we think that the best use of our time and resources is to get our message out to the city to talk about the vision and the solutions we have about the city of Chicago, that's the best use of our time as a campaign," Enyia said.
"I'm just focused on running for mayor so it's not my intention to challenge anybody. I think democracy's a good thing," Mendoza said.
Some candidates prefer to wait to file within the last hour, as they're entered into a lottery to be in the bottom slot on the ballot, which tends to catch more voters' eyes. State Representative LaShawn Ford, former Chicago Police Board President Lori Lightfoot, former Alderman Bob Fioretti, entrepreneur Neal Sales Griffin and community activist Ja'Mall Green all filed within the last hour.
The candidates who filed on the first day of the filing period will be entered into a lottery to be in the top slot on the ballot, another eye-catcher.