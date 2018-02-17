POLITICS

Chicago Reader editor Mark Konkol out after controversy over Pritzker cartoon

A racially provocative cartoon about J.B. Pritzker and his controversial comments about two prominent black political leaders was called race-baiting Thursday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Reader editor Mark Konkol departed from the publication Saturday after ten days on the job.

Sun-Times Media CEO Edwin Eisendrath said in a statement released Saturday that Konkol came to the Reader "bringing great hope for a new direction and a new life to a storied brand."

"A tumultuous ten days culminated in the publication of a Reader cover that we believe was not in line with either our vision for the Reader or that storied history," Eisendrath wrote.

On Thursday, the Reader's cover featured a racially provocative cartoon of J.B. Pritzker that referenced the candidate's controversial comments about black political leaders.

The cartoon shows Pritzker sitting on a lawn jockey and making a phone call that is being wire-tapped.

Some readers called the cartoon race-baiting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgubernatorial racecartoon
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Lake County Ill. Board chairman ends re-election effort amid investigation
Ivanka Trump to promote worker training in Illinois
Resurrection Project hosts DACA renewal clinic
Gates: Manafort tried to get Sec of Army job for Chicago banker Stephen Calk who loaned him millions
2 West Hollywood leaders want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News