Chicagoans concerned by Cuba travel restrictions

WATCH: Cuba travel restrictions take effect
Starting Wednesday, the U.S. will not allow group educational and cultural trips - known as "people to people" trips - to the island unless they were previously booked. Corporate aircrafts, private yachts and cruises are not allowed to stop there either.
The Solomons from west suburban St. Charles booked their cruise to Cuba about a year ago, but their destination now is the Bahamas after the travel restrictions to Cuba went into effect.
"The captain actually got on the speaker system and when the captain comes on, my husband right away says, 'that's not good news,'" Joelle Delgado-Solomon said.
Charles Serrano, a Cuba trade and public affairs consultant, said he's deeply concerned about the impact of the restrictions.
"This is something imposed on you and and I as an American. Americans ought to realize these pieces of legislation, these rules' effect on our core freedoms to go to Cuba," Serrano said.
Katty Enriquez Mayo, of My Cuba Concierge, said the travel ban will make it "impossible, more difficult," to direct travel to her homeland.
The Solomons said they're disappointed that they didn't get to go to Cuba and see the sights and experience the culture, but they're still enjoying their cruise.
"We are out of the Midwest, out of the rain, the cold. We are having a good time. We make the best of it," Delgado-Solomon said.
The Trump Administration says this policy change is in response to Cuba's destabilizing role in the western hemisphere. Cruise travel from the U.S. to Cuba began in 2016 under former President Obama and was a popular form of travel to the island.