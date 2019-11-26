Lightfoot's 2020 budget proposal approved despite push back from Chicago's democratic socialist aldermen

BREAKING: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets her budget approved 39-11 @abc7chicago pic.twitter.com/yOybR4FxMQ — Craig Wall ABC 7 (@craigrwall) November 26, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2020 budget proposal 39-11 Tuesday at City Hall.City Hall was rumbling Tuesday morning as aldermen prepared to vote on approving Lightfoot's budget. Some of whom said they didn't support the mayor and won't approve it without a fight.A group of six aldermen, the group of democratic socialist, sent a letter to the mayor Monday putting her on notice that the budget is not progressive enough and doesn't address some of the issues that are key to them and their communities. They expressed their intentions of voting against Lightfoot's budget proposal.The mayor's first budget proposal would close an $838 million budget shortfall that she inherited through a series of consolidations, refinancing and some new revenue from a ride share tax, and a restaurant tax.However, the mayor's attempt to get a real estate transfer tax did not pass in Springfield, and some say there are also questions about whether she can actually count on $163 million in federal Medicare reimbursements for ambulance fees.The proposal also does include a small property tax increase for Sunday library hours.This budget is not reflective of my community," said Ald. Jeanete Taylor, 20th Ward. "[It] fell on deaf ears."