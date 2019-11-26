Chicago City Hall

Lightfoot's 2020 budget proposal approved despite push back from Chicago's democratic socialist aldermen

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 2020 budget proposal 39-11 Tuesday at City Hall.



City Hall was rumbling Tuesday morning as aldermen prepared to vote on approving Lightfoot's budget. Some of whom said they didn't support the mayor and won't approve it without a fight.

A group of six aldermen, the group of democratic socialist, sent a letter to the mayor Monday putting her on notice that the budget is not progressive enough and doesn't address some of the issues that are key to them and their communities. They expressed their intentions of voting against Lightfoot's budget proposal.

The mayor's first budget proposal would close an $838 million budget shortfall that she inherited through a series of consolidations, refinancing and some new revenue from a ride share tax, and a restaurant tax.

However, the mayor's attempt to get a real estate transfer tax did not pass in Springfield, and some say there are also questions about whether she can actually count on $163 million in federal Medicare reimbursements for ambulance fees.

The proposal also does include a small property tax increase for Sunday library hours.

This budget is not reflective of my community," said Ald. Jeanete Taylor, 20th Ward. "[It] fell on deaf ears."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagobudgetlori lightfootchicago city hall
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO CITY HALL
New ordinance proposes reductions to city penalties for possessing, using marijuana
'Nothing off the table' in addressing deficit, Lightfoot team says
Lightfoot says city faces $838M budget deficit
Accused aldermen: City Hall corruption investigations through the years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder to appear in court Tuesday
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Judge orders police turn over evidence to family of teen injured in Chicago shootout
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Chicago to celebrate Turkey Day with 86th annual parade
Police crack down on accessible parking misuse
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
Show More
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Google shows most searched-for Thanksgiving side dishes
'I couldn't help but blame myself': Grandfather recounts Ind. toddler falling to her death from cruise ship
Your boarding pass could be a gold mine for thieves
Tips for avoiding a call to the plumber on Thanksgiving Day
More TOP STORIES News