Chicago's mayoral candidates court voters on final Sunday before elections

Politics took over many pulpits Sunday as Chicago's mayoral candidates sought opportunities to add to their flocks before Election Day."We have a momentous decision that we must make as a community on Tuesday," said candidate Lori Lightfoot at one such event.Willie Wilson took an opportunity to preach to the choir - literally joining a choir at one church.Toni Preckwinkle visited numerous churches herself, courting the all-important African American vote."So it's really important to connect with the folks who are part of the congregations that are so critical to our city," Preckwinkle said.Susana Mendoza started the day with her own greeting team at a bilingual church."My message has been what it's always been, is that the future of the city's at stake," Mendoza said.While some candidates sought to make connections in congregations, others look to make relations in restaurants and retail locations. Bill Daley spent part of the day at a pizza shop."I feel good about where we're at and I feel really good about how we've conducted this campaign," Daley said.