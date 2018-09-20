POLITICS

Gery Chico joins Chicago mayoral race; Toni Preckwinkle to make announcement

EMBED </>More Videos

Gery Chico has announced that he is running for mayor of Chicago. Toni Preckwinkle is expected to make an announcement regarding the race as well.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gery Chico has announced that he is running for mayor of Chicago. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to make an announcement regarding the race on Thursday as well.

Chico says he's running as the most qualified candidate to help residents and the business community grow and thrive.

Chico was a chief of staff to Mayor Richard M. Daley. He's also been president of Chicago Public Schools, chair of the City Colleges of Chicago and president of the Chicago Park District.

RELATED: Who is running for mayor of Chicago?

There are 14 other candidates trying to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The election is Feb. 26, 2019 and candidates can't file their paperwork with the Chicago Board of Elections until Nov. 19. The deadline to gather the required 12,500 signatures to run is Nov. 26.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsrahm emanuelelectionchicago mayor electionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bill Daley joins mayor's race; Preckwinkle and Garcia to make announcements this week
U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor
Will Toni Preckwinkle run for Chicago mayor?
Bill Daley to run for Chicago mayor
Who is running for mayor of Chicago?
POLITICS
Illinois governor hopefuls to meet for 1st debate
Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'
ABC7 exclusive: Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes surprise visit to Chicago
Chicago looking for election judges for November election
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 4 of testimony
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Naked Florida man doing yard work angers neighbors
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Maryland shooting leaves 3 dead at Aberdeen Rite Aid distribution center
Man bitten by lion after breaking into enclosure at Fresno Zoo
Show More
Matt Forte goes on ride-along with Chicago police
Man dead after killing his parents at Pa. retirement community, police say
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant recipient visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Chicago AccuWeather: Near record heat Thursday
Illinois governor hopefuls to meet for 1st debate
More News