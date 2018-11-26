POLITICS

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford shares how her life has changed after Kavanaugh accusations

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy. (Win McNamee/Pool Image via AP)

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is now sharing details of how her life has changed since she accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

RELATED: Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further

In a post on GoFundMe, Blasey Ford says an outpouring of support made it possible for her to cope with the "immeasurable stress" and the disruption to her safety and privacy.

She says she used the donations to hire a security service and on other measures to protect herself and her family against threats.

WATCH: Christine Blasey Ford's full testimony

The online fundraiser collected nearly $648,000.

Last Wednesday, Blasey Ford said she closed the GoFundMe account and says any money not used on security will go to organizations that support trauma survivors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschristine blasey fordbrett kavanaughsexual assaultsexual misconductfundraisersupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme courtCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Chicago mayoral race set with 17 candidates
Chicago mayoral race set with 17 candidates
TIMELINE: Migrant caravans and the border controversy
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
More Politics
Top Stories
Slain CPD Officer Jimenez remembered during funeral service
After snowstorm, temps to drop to single digits in some Chicago suburbs
Oprah Winfrey's mother, Vernita Lee, dies at 83
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chicago mayoral race set with 17 candidates
Judge accepts novel plea deal for Chicago terrorist Adel Daoud
Chinese researcher claims to have created first gene-edited babies
Chicagoan and ex-Trump adviser George Papadopoulos goes to prison kicking
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Temperatures tumbling
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars after 6-month journey
See pets ready to adopt on Giving Tuesday
More News