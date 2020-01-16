CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago restaurants could soon be forced to stop using foam containers for take-out food.
The Chicago City Council proposed a new ordinance that would ban the use of the containers as soon as next year.
The new law would also make plastic straws and utensils available only by request.
Alderman Michelle Smith said recycling efforts have not stopped many plastic items from winding up in landfills and Lake Michigan.
Restaurants could soon be banned from using foam containers, plastic utensils under proposed city ordinance
RESTAURANTS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News